Disappointment for McCole but McGinty through to National Elite Boxing semi-final

Brett McGinty won his first ever National Elite bout yesterday to qualify for the semi-final, in Dublin, next weekend.

The Oakleaf fighter defeated Ross Boyle by a score of 3-2, with the final round being given on a controversial split decision.

In another quarter final, Dungloe’s Mark McCole was beaten well by Dean Walsh in the welterweight division.

Walsh, being an already two time Elite champion at light-welter, it was always going to be a tough ask.

McCole was beaten by a unanimous decision of 5-0.