Safety in Division One Is Key For Donegal- Geraldine McLaughlin

Securing early victories in the league is the main objective for Donegal if they are to survive their first year back in the top division, according to Captain Geraldine McLaughlin.

The Donegal ladies got their campaign off to an winning start when they beat Armagh at home last weekend, and will be hoping for the same when they travel to Tuam to face Galway.

Speaking to Tom Comack, McLaughlin hailed the strength in depth within the squad, and praised the younger players who are pushing for a starting spot.

However, she is not looking too far ahead and said that it is vital to get more points on the board against Galway so that they can secure a place in division one next year….