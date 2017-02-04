Rory Kavanagh Excited For New Era of Donegal Football

Former Donegal star, Rory Kavanagh is looking forward to seeing how a ‘new look’ Donegal side will perform in their first competitive test of the year, against Kerry on Sunday.

Donegal manager, Rory Gallagher has named four debutantes for the clash including, Jason McGee, Michael Langan, Caolan Ward and Jamie Brennan.

With Declan Bonner’s u-21 side taking part in the Dr McKenna Cup, this will be the first time we see Gallagher’s men in a competitive game.

Speaking to Tom Comack, Kavanagh said that the league will be a big test on Donegal’s young guns, but he is excited to see how they settle into the team…