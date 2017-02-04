logo



Mickey Harte Hoping New Faces Can Cement Themselves in League

04 Feb 2017
by admin

After a successful McKenna Cup campaign, Tyrone now face a new challenge when they take on Roscommon in the first round of the Allianz Football League, in Healy Park.

Throughout the McKenna Cup, Harte voiced his disappointment at some teams for not fielding their strongest players.

Harte, himself, did allow the younger players in his side to showcase their ability- but, this was mixed with experienced players such as Cathal McCarron and Peter Harte.

The league will see a similar approach, but Harte denies that this is experimenting with his squad- but rather rewarding the younger players for performing well during the Cup as he told Tom Comack…

