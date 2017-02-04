logo



Kerry Name Strong Side To Face Donegal

04 Feb 2017
by admin

Earlier this week, Rory Gallagher announced a Donegal side which featured four league debutants.

Kerry have now named their side which also includes four players who are making their full League debuts; Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Jack Savage and Tadhg Morley.

The team features 11 of the side from the All-Ireland semi-final against Dublin last year.

Jason Foley won All Ireland Minor medals in 2014 and 15 and Tom O’Sullivan won a Minor title in 2014

Kerry Side to Face Donegal:

1. Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
2. Jason Foley Ballydonoghue
3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore
4. Shane Enright Tarbert
5. Peter Crowley (C) Laune Rangers
6. Killian Young Renard
7. Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys
9. Tadhg Morley Templenoe
10. Jonathan Lyne Killarney Legion
11. Paul Murphy Rathmore
12. Donnchadh Walsh Cromane
13. Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys
14. Paul Geaney Dingle
15. James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion

