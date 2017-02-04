John Mulholland Motors Ulster Rally to make August Return

The John Mulholland Motors Ulster Rally returns on the 18th and 19th August 2017.

Returning to Derry/Londonderry for its second year, there will be a few familiar stages alongside some different ones, just to mix it up.

Club Chairman Alan Elliott is looking forward to the 2017 event.

“We are excited about this year’s event which is possible thanks to the continued support of our key sponsor, John Mulholland Motors, Randalstown and Campsie. The John Mulholland Motors Ulster Rally operations team are currently finalising all the details and we’ll bring you more information as plans progress.”