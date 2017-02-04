logo



Ireland Lose to Scotland in Six Nations Opener

04 Feb 2017
by admin

Ireland kicked off their Six Nation campaign with a loss away to Scotland, in Murrayfield.

The Scots started the game with much more intensity than Ireland and soon found themselves ahead by 21-5.

A surging second half performance from the Irish saw them drag back the game and they took the lead, through a Paddy Jackson try.

However, Gary Laidlaw was on flying form for the home side, converting from each Scotland try and also popping over two late penalties which ultimately won the game.

Our Rugby correspondent spoke to Oisin Kelly on Saturday Sport to review Ireland’s performance, while being impressed with Paddy Jackson at fly-half, he wasn’t impressed with the overall performance from the team, especially from the fullback line.

