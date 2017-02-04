Institute lose out to Linfield in Irish Senior Cup

Institute lost out to Irish Premier League side Linfield in the Irish Senior Cup, in Derry, today.

While the Derry side were able to hold Linfield out for the opening 45 minutes, the Belfast based side took the lead five minutes into the second half through a header from Cameron Stewert.

Things went from bad to worse for Insitute who went down to 10 men after Aaron Harkin was shown a second yellow card for dissent on the 72nd minute.

Six minutes later and Lindfield doubled their lead with Andy Waterworth firing the ball past the Institute keeper.

Final Score: Institute 0-2 Linfield