Injury time try wins it for Ireland’s Women away to Scotland

Donegal’s Nora Stapleton was on the score sheet as Ireland got their Ladies Six Nation campaign of to a winning start away to Scotland.

It was the Scots that took the lead five minutes in with a try and conversion through Jad Konkel and Sarah Law.

Eleven minutes in, Ireland put their first points of the game on the scoreboard with Sene Naoupu getting in for a try- but, with Stapleton missing the conversion, they still trailed.

This remained a theme of the game, with Ireland failing to take advantage of penalties and conversions.

However, when Jenny Murphy slid in for a try in jury time to give Ireland the lead, Stapleton was able to hold her nerves, putting the conversion between the posts and securing victory for the away side.

Final score: Scotland 15- 22 Ireland