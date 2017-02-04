Galway International Rally Round-up- Day One

Gary Jennings and Rory Kennedy lead at the end of the first day of the Galway International Rally.

The pair came in at a final time of 1:16:31:2, almost one minute ahead of second place, Alistair Fischer in a Ford Fiesta.

Andy Boyle was forced to pull out of the day with engine trouble while Damian Tourish and Domhnaill McAlenay came in first, in their Ford Escort, in the National Competition.

Gerry Murphy reports on this and more in his round-up of the day on Saturday Sport…

After his good first day, Murphy also spoke to Gary Jennings…