Former Kerry Star Barry O’Shea Expects a Physical Encounter in Letterkenny

Former All-Ireland winning fullback, Barry O’Shea believes that when Donegal and Kerry clash in the league on Sunday, it will be a very physical affair.

The two sides have named four league debutantes ahead of the game as they begin the Allianz League campaign.

O’Shea, looking ahead to the fixture with Tom Comack said that he is expecting a very tight match and is excited to see how the younger players perform.

He also said that any game which features Kerry and Donegal will be a very physical one, and Sunday will be no different…