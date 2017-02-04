Former Derry Star Expecting Slow Start to League

Derry kick-off their Allainz League Division two campaign when they host Clare in Celtic Park, on Sunday.

The Oak Leaf county performed well early on in the season, qualifying for the McKenna Cup final, but ultimately losing to a strong Tyrone side.

Ahead of the opening league clash, Damien Barton has named four league debutantes.

Former Derry star Conleith Gillegan said that he expects the young side to start the campaign slow as they try and gel together- but, once they do, he hopes Derry can push for division one football..