There’s four league debuts in Donegal team to play Kerry

The Donegal starting 15 to face Kerry in the National Football League on Sunday at the O’Donell Park has been announced.

Manager Rory Gallagher has given five players their first league starts, four of those will be Donegal debuts.

Bundoran’s Paul Brennan, who has played in the league before with Leitrim, starts in the half back line alongside St Eunan’s Caolan Ward, who gets a first start.

The other three debuts are Cloughaneely’s Jason Mc Gee at midfield, Michael Langan of St Michael’s at centre half forward and Bundoran’s Jamie Brennan at corner forward.

The Kerry team will be announced this after training.

The Donegal team to play Kerry this Sunday is…