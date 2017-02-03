Meeting this Friday evening to establish Dunfanaghy Text Alert System

People from Creeslough Falcarragh and all neighbouring Towns are invited to a meeting tonight with a view to establishing a text alert system in the Dunfanaghy area.

The initiative is borne from a perceived lack of gardai in the area and the success of text alert systems in other areas of the county.

The aim being that the community would be alerted via text to any crime of suspicious activity in the area.

Donegal’s Crime Prevention Officer Paul Wallace will be among the guest speakers at the meeting in the function room of the Oyster Bar from 7.30pm.

Organiser Michael Mc Clafferty is urging people to attend: