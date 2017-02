The latest TNS/MRBI radio listnership figures have been released and show that 83% of people in Donegal that listen to the radio everyday, listen to Highland Radio.

And in what is seen as a key indicator for advertisers, Highland Radio enjoys the highest market share of any radio station in the country at 58.2%.

The figures show that across Ireland, almost 3 million people listen to the radio each day proving that, as a nation #WeLoveRadio!!