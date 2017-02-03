Green light for Ebrington Distillery

35 new jobs are on the cards in Derry after the Department of Finance at Stormont approved the business case for a new Niche Drinks distillery at Ebrington.

It follows Derry City and Strabane District Councils’ decision this week to grant planning permission for the development, which means it can now go to construction.

Foyle MLA Raymond Mc Cartney says this is in addition to a number of other exciting projects for the Ebrington site, which he says will be coming to fruition in the coming months.