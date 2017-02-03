Family ask for help in finding missing Derry man Jack Glenn

A family in Derry has called for as many people as possible to come out and help them search for a loved one.

Jack Glenn was last seen yesterday afternoon – it’s understood he entered the River Foyle.

A major operation was launched by search and rescue teams to try and locate the 23 year old – it continues this afternoon.

Peter Tait is a relative of Jack’s dad, Colin – he spoke earlier to Q Radio:

If you are affected by this story you can contact; The Samaritans (phone 116123), Console (1800247247) or Pieta House in the Republic or from the North Lifeline on 08088088000 or Samaratans on 116123.