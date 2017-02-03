Derry’s whiskey making history to be reflected in new Ebrington distillery

The makers of the whiskey which is to be distilled in Derry from next year say they want consumers to develop an “emotional link” with the product.

Quiet Man whiskey is already blended and bottled in the city by the Niche Drinks company, and it’s now hoped the new distillery at Ebrington will be operational by the end of April 2018.

Managing Director Ciaran Mulgrew says this represents a return of whiskey distillation to a city which was once a world leader in the craft……………