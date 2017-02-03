Council seeks meeting with Coveney to discuss tenant purchase scheme

Donegal County Council is to request a meeting with the housing Minister Simon Coveney to discuss, what have been described as, the limitations of the current tenant purchase scheme.

Councillor Michael McBride says the meeting is necessary to highlight the difficulties faced by the people of Donegal who wish to purchase County Council and S.I. houses.

He says in many instances the properies have been family homes for many years and the new scheme to allow residents to purchase them is flawed………….