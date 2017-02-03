All Donegal gardai now have access to Pulse system

It’s just been confirmed that all gardaí in Donegal now have access to the PULSE computer system.

Of the 39 working Garda Stations in Donegal, 24 have direct access to Pulse while gardaí working out of the other 15 stations also now have 24-hour access through a central unit.

Minister of State Joe Mc Hugh has been briefed by Tanaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald, who confirmed that members of the An Garda Siochana in Donegal have now been brought in to the Modernisation and Renewal Programme announced last year.

As well as access to Pulse, this also means a significant enhancement to networked systems in rural areas.

This includes plans to introduce mobile technology which would enable operational

Gardaí to access core information systems, including PULSE, while on duty and away from Garda stations.