12% fall in those signing on in Donegal but just 6% in the Twin Towns

There were almost 2000 less people signing on in Donegal last month compared to January 2016.

The latest figures from the CSO shows the live register total in Donegal stands now at 14,240.

The number signing on in Letterkenny last month was 4,233 down 665 over the course of the year – the number signing on in Inishowen dropped by 358 to 2,594.

In Dungloe the total fell 16% to 1,524 – in the Dunfanaghy area the fall was more modest, down 11% over the year to 1,032.

The total in Killybegs stands at 785 down 55, in Donegal Town its down 95 to 897 while the number in Ballyshannon fell 10%

The Twin Towns continues to be an unemployment blackspot – the fall in the numbers signing on fell just 6% over the course of the year with 2,003 people signing on the live register.