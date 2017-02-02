logo



Taoiseach should not go to the White House – Mac Giolla Easbuig

02 Feb 2017
A Donegal County Councillor is calling on the Taoiseach not to visit the White House next month for the traditional shamrock presentation.

The call comes in light of  President Donald Trump’s controversial ruling  barring travel to the US from seven predominately Muslim countries.

Councillor Micheal Chlom Mac Giolla Easbuig has described the move as outrageous, and nothing short of fascism.

He believes Enda Kennys refusal to attend the White House this year would send a very clear message on behalf of the Irish people…………

