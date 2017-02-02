Supreme Court instructs former Tory Island Hotel owner to file affidavit for appeal to be considered

Former Tory Islander hotel owner Patrick Doohan has this morning told the Supreme Court that he was there to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

Doohan is appealing a High Court judgment that he demolished a house without the owner’s permission because it blocked his hotel’s view of the sea.

In November The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by the company that formerly owned Tory Island’s Hotel against a High Court ruling that it was responsible for demolishing a house on the island belonging to film-maker Neville Presho.

Three judges ruled the company could not appeal the decision as it has been dissolved and Presho be immediately paid €46,000 in damages, lodged in court.

It was then decided that the court would consider whether to allow an appeal from Patrick Doohan, former owner of the company, to go ahead.

Today the Court instructed Doohan to file an affidavit within six weeks.

It will then rule if his appeal can proceed.