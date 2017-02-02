logo



Six changes for Tyrone ahead of Roscommon tie

02 Feb 2017
by admin

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte has made six changes for Sunday’s NFL Division One clast with Roscommon from the side that started the Dr McKenna Cup win over Derry last weekend.

 

Mickey O’Neill replaces Niall Morgan in goal in what looks likely to become a rotational policy, while Ronan McNamee, Tiernan McCann and Johnny Munroe come into the defence.

 

Up front, Darren McCurry and Cathal McShane are called into the full forward line.

 

All-Star midfielder Mattie Donnelly has been named at centre back, where he turned in a masterful performance in the McKenna Cup final.

 

And the county’s other current All-Star, Peter Harte, moves from wing back to wing forward.

 

The only settled sector is midfield, where Colm Cavanagh continues his partnership with Padraig McNulty.

 

Sean Cavanagh starts on the bench. The treble All-Ireland winner has committed to a 16thseason with the Red Hands.

 

Tyrone: M O’Neill, P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron, T McCann, M Donnelly, J Munroe, C Cavanagh, P McNulty, C Meyler, N Sludden, P Harte, D McCurry, C McShane, R O’Neill.

