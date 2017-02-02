Roscommon hand out two league debuts for Tyrone game

Goalkeeper Colm Lavin will make his League debut for Roscommon in their Division One clash against Tyrone at Omagh this Sunday afternoon.

Manager Kevin McStay’s also given a first start to midfielder Tadgh O’Rourke.

The team features a mix of youth and experience with Sean Mc Dermott set to makes his 158th appearance in the Primrose and blue

The Roscommon team

1.Colm Lavin

(Éire Óg)

2.David Murray

(Padraig Pearses)

3.Thomas Featherston

(Oran)

4.Niall McInerney

(St Brigid’s)

5.Ronan Stack

(St Brigids)

6.Sean Mullooly

(Strokestown)

7.Conor Devaney

(Kilbride)

8.Kevin Higgins

(Western Gaels)

9.Tadgh O’Rourke

(Tulsk)

10.Niall Daly

(Padraig Pearses)

11.Sean McDermott

(Western Gaels)

12.Enda Smith

(Boyle)

13.Donie Smith

(Boyle)

14.Ultan Harney

Clann na nGael

15.Ciaráin Murtagh (Captain)

(St Faithleachs)