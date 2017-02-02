logo



Roscommon hand out two league debuts for Tyrone game

02 Feb 2017
by admin

Goalkeeper Colm Lavin will make his League debut for Roscommon in their Division One clash against Tyrone at Omagh this Sunday afternoon.

Manager Kevin McStay’s also given a first start to midfielder Tadgh O’Rourke.
The team features a mix of youth and experience with Sean Mc Dermott set to makes his 158th appearance in the Primrose and blue

The Roscommon team
1.Colm Lavin
(Éire Óg)
2.David Murray
(Padraig Pearses)
3.Thomas Featherston
(Oran)
4.Niall McInerney
(St Brigid’s)
5.Ronan Stack
(St Brigids)
6.Sean Mullooly
(Strokestown)
7.Conor Devaney
(Kilbride)
8.Kevin Higgins
(Western Gaels)
9.Tadgh O’Rourke
(Tulsk)
10.Niall Daly
(Padraig Pearses)
11.Sean McDermott
(Western Gaels)
12.Enda Smith
(Boyle)
13.Donie Smith
(Boyle)
14.Ultan Harney
Clann na nGael
15.Ciaráin Murtagh (Captain)
(St Faithleachs)

Roscommon hand out two league debuts for Tyrone game

