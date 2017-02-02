Public consultation to take place on Home Help provision

It’s been confirmed that a public consultation on the provision of home help services will begin in May.

Latest figures suggest that while the number of low dependency people in nursing homes nationwide has increased, in Donegal, the amount of people being cared for at home is nearly twice the national average.

Responding to questions from Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle, Junior Health Minister Helen McEntee confirmed that a consultation is to commence with a view towards introducing a new scheme to improve Home Help services…….

http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/helendail.mp3

Deputy Pringle told the Dail outlining that a new scheme would be more cost effective than concentrating on nursing home provision.

He said other counties would achieve similar figures to Donegal if the supports were available……….