The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Eamon McGee (Donegal), Paddy Bradley (Derry) and Pascal McConnell (Tyrone) join Tom Comack to look ahead to the new Allianz NFL campaign which throws-in this week.

All three are NFL league medal winners and will reflect on their own league experiences plus how they see their respective counties -Donegal, Tyrone and Derry faring in 2017.