Council must brief communities on refugee resettlement plans – Doherty

A Donegal Councillor says the confusion and difficulties associated with the accommodation of refugees in Ballaghadreen, County Roscommon in December must not be replicated in Donegal.

Cllr Albert Doherty says Donegal County Council should provide up to date information from the Department of Justice and Equality under the government’s “Irish Refugees Protection Programme “.

Councillor Doherty is also seeking further information on projected numbers to be located in Donegal.

He says one of the biggest problems in Roscommon was a lack of information, and it’s important for communities to be kept up to date, so that the programme can run smoothly………..