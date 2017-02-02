Byrne family back at European Parliament’s Petitions Committee

Calls have been made on the Government to address the Lost at Sea scheme.

The call comes following a meeting in the European Parliament’s Committee on Petitions, at which the Byrne family from Donegal once again addressed their exclusion from the initiative.

The scheme, which was set up in 2001 to compensate families for losses at sea, was previously found to be flawed by then ombudsman Emily O’Reilly.

The Byrnes, lost two members of their family when the Skifjord sank in 1981, with the loss of three other crew members.

Midlands and North West MEP Matt Carthy is one of those supporting them in Europe………..