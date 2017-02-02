Anger as at least three Super Trawlers return to fishing waters off Donegal’s coast

At Least three Dutch Super-trawlers are back off the coast of Donegal with fears again of the potential damage to local fishermen’s gear such as lobster and crab pots.

There is further frustration as the Irish fleet starts to tie up as they have their quota filled, the Dutch fleet of super-trawlers continuing to fish off the coast of Donegal.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says the Government should be more vocal on the issue and also points out the the only recourse Donegal fishermen have if their equipment is damaged is to call the gardai.

He says that’s ridiculous: