UUJ to take on holders UCD in Sigerson Quarter Final

The quarter-final line up for the Sigerson Cup is now known after the 1st round fixtures were completed

yesterday.

Martin McHugh’s University Ulster Jordanstown will face holders UCD.

UUJ needed extra-time on Wednesday to beat Garda College 2-15 to 0-13 at Templemore.

Donegal’s Ryan McHugh scored one of the goals while his Kilcar club-mate Patrick McBrearty hit seven points, six from frees.

Defending champions UCD beat Sligo IT 5-16 to 2-6, Donegal’s Jamie Brennan and Eoghan Ban Gallagher lined out for Sligo.

Elsewhere in the quarter finals, St. Mary’s will meet DCU, IT Carlow take on UCC and DIT wilL face off against UL.

County panelist Caolan Ward played for Carlow while Ciaran Thompson scored two points in DIT’s win over Athlone.

All those games will take place at 2pm next Wednesday.