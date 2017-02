Seamus Coleman will make his 200th Premier League appearance for Everton tonight.

The Toffee’s game at Stoke is one of three games this evening.

Coleman scored against Stoke last season and will be looking to score his 5th this campaign.

Interesting to note, Everton haven’t lost a game that the Killybegs man has scored in, which stands as a club record 24.

Seamus says its an honour to hit the 200…