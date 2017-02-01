logo



North West taking the lead in EU Energy Efficiency programme

01 Feb 2017
by admin

An EU initiative to reduce carbon emissions and meet energy efficiency targets has begun in the North West.

ERNACT, which includes Donegal, Derry and Strabane is leading the CLEAN project, which is also being followed and assessed by groups in France, Italy, Finland, Spain, Romania, Greece, Slovenia and Sweden.

€1.6 million in EU finds is being invested in the project, which is being led from ERNACT’s base at the North West Science Park’s Letterkenny campus, with guarantees that Brexit will not impact on the programme once Article 50 is triggered.

Caitriona Strain is the Project Manager overseeing the initiative………..

