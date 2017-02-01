New signings score for Harps in pre-season opener

Finn Harps started their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 over the Inishowen League on Tuesday night in Buncrana.

New signings Ciaran O’Connor and Danny Morrissey scored the goals for Harps as Ollie Horgan’s side had to come from behind to win.

Matty Henry had given Inishowen the lead.

Harps used around 18 players last night as Horgan cast his eye over the new signings, some of the younger players and a few trailists.

Harps start their season at the end of February against Cork City while Inishowen play in the Quarter Final of the Oscar Traynor Trophy in March.