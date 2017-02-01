Cup victories for Carndonagh CS & Mulroy College

There was success for Carndonagh and Mulroy College, Milford this afternoon in important soccer cup fixtures.

Carndonagh Community School picked up another provincial title, winning the FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Ulster Cup. They beat St Eunan’s College of Letterkenny in the final.

Sam Todd scored the games only goal in the 85th minute to give the Inishowen side the title.

Elsewhere today, Mulroy College were crowned FAI Schools Senior B Girl’s National Cup winners.

The Milford side beat St Peters Community Schools of Passage West 2-1 in this afternoon’s decider.

Caoimhe Walsh scored both goals in the final which was played at Home Farm’s ground in Whitehall, Dublin.