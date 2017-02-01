logo



Cup victories for Carndonagh CS & Mulroy College

01 Feb 2017
by admin

There was success for Carndonagh and Mulroy College, Milford this afternoon in important soccer cup fixtures.

Carndonagh Community School picked up another provincial title, winning the FAI Schools Dr. Tony O’Neill Senior Ulster Cup. They beat St Eunan’s College of Letterkenny in the final.

Sam Todd scored the games only goal in the 85th minute to give the Inishowen side the title.

Elsewhere today, Mulroy College were crowned FAI Schools Senior B Girl’s National Cup winners.

The Milford side beat St Peters Community Schools of Passage West 2-1 in this afternoon’s decider.

Caoimhe Walsh scored both goals in the final which was played at Home Farm’s ground in Whitehall, Dublin.

More Sport

Cup victories for Carndonagh CS & Mulroy College

0
There was success for Carndonagh and Mulroy College, Milford this afternoon in important soccer cup fixtures. Carndonagh Community School picked up another provincial title, winnin[...]
01 Feb 2017

Seamus Coleman to make 200th Premier League games

0
Seamus Coleman will make his 200th Premier League appearance for Everton tonight. The Toffee’s game at Stoke is one of three games this evening. Coleman scored against Stoke last s[...]
01 Feb 2017

Owen Mulligan joins Fulham Irish in London

0
Former All-Star footballer Owen Mulligan has signed up with London side Fulham Irish for the coming season. It’s believed the three time All-Ireland winning footballer from T[...]
01 Feb 2017

Champions Dundalk snap up Michael Duffy

0
Michael Duffy has returned to League of Ireland football by signing for Premier Division Champions Dundalk. Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny was keen to get the player to Oriel Park and [...]
01 Feb 2017

New signings score for Harps in pre-season opener

0
Finn Harps started their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 over the Inishowen League on Tuesday night in Buncrana. New signings Ciaran O’Connor and Danny Morrissey scored the go[...]
01 Feb 2017

Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher looks ahead to league opener with Kerry

0
Donegal start their National Football League Division 1 campaign on Sunday against Kerry in Letterkenny. Manager Rory Gallagher will hand a number of the younger players their firs[...]
31 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit