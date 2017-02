The Garda Commissioner has sought a report into the decline of Garda numbers in the Donegal Division.

Its understood that Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan will evaluate the matter on a county wide basis, in consultation with senior Garda authorities.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher is hopeful that this will pave the way in increasing the number of Gardai in the county.

In the interim, Deputy Gallagher has suggested a short term solution to the issue……….