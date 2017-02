There were 28 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, six of them on Emergency Department trollies and 22 in treatment rooms, ward chairs and overflow areas across the hospital.

The overall figure is up five from 23 yesterday. On Monday morning, the number of people waiting was 35.

Nationally, the INMO gives the number waiting across the country today as 601, with Letterkenny once again one of the five most overcrowded hospitals outside Dublin.