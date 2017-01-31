logo



Lee Gooch’s Secret Sound – The Wrong Answers

31 Jan 2017
by admin

Secret Sound

 

Lee Gooch’s Secret Sound – THE WRONG ANSWERS

Lighting a candle

Pulling cord to switch on bathroom light

Running fingers accross mic

Opening a purse/wallet

Closing the lid on a lunchbox

Closing a cd cover

Running your fingers over a comb

Popping bubblewrap

Opening a petrol cap

Fastening a seat belt

Cracking an egg

Taking the lid of a yogurt

Putting earphones into device

Adjusting oven temperature

Stapler

Opening freezer compartment on fridge

Biting into a choc ice

Breaking the seal on a jar of coffee

Tapping your fingers on a book

Lighting fire kindling

Biting into an apple

Putting a plug into a socket

Removing an electronic tag

Nutcracker

Stapler

Taking the lid of a box of Pringles

Clapping your hands

Closing cap on a lynx bottle

Bursting bubble wrap

Taking a photo

Closing pop fasteners

Opening/closing phone case

Someone giving Lee a Christmas kiss

Playing ping pong

Closing a plastic storage box

Opening/closing a ladies purse

Opening advent calendar

Typing

Opening a can of coke

Needle dropping onto a record

Opening crisps

Clicking your fingers

