€100,000 to be spent on Letterkenny cancer research project

31 Jan 2017
by News Highland

It’s been confirmed that €100,000 is to be spent on a cancer research project based at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The six month study will involve 120 participants, half of whom will be given special support and advice to improve their diet and activity levels. They will be compared to another 60 people who will receive the standard follow-up care.

A wearable device will be used by all participants to monitor diet, sleep and exercise patterns.
All will then undergo comprehensive health checks to determine the effects of the experimental protocols.

Dr Janice Richmond is the Advanced Nurse Practitioner at Letterkenny University Hospital’s Oncology Department………….

 

