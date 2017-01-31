logo



Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher looks ahead to league opener with Kerry

31 Jan 2017
Donegal start their National Football League Division 1 campaign on Sunday against Kerry in Letterkenny.

Manager Rory Gallagher will hand a number of the younger players their first competitive senior start in a Donegal jersey.

Michael Langan, Jamie Brennan, Jason McGee are all in contention and former Leitrim player Paul Brennan who joined Bundoran in recent years, could also feature having being involved in challenge games.

Gweedore’s Ciaran Gillespie will miss the tie at the O’Donnell Park due to a hamstring injury while the likes of Karl Lacey and Martin McElhinney will be integrated over the course of the next number of weeks.

Seven of the current Donegal group are playing Colleges Cup games this week and the manager is hoping there will be not further additions to the short list he has on the treatment table.

Last year’s corresponding match in Tralee was a hotly contested affair which the Kingdom won but both sides are expecting to have much changed sides, with six of the Donegal side that featured at Austin Stacks Park gone for the 2017 panel.

Donegal didn’t feature in the Dr McKenna Cup at the turn of the year but Rory Gallagher says the players have put in alot of hard work and are in a good place going into the league…

Donegal versus Kerry at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny in Division 1 of the National Football League will be LIVE on Sunday Sport from 1.45pm with Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney.

Donegal Manager Rory Gallagher looks ahead to league opener with Kerry

