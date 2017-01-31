Donegal INHFA members join GLAS protest in Castlebar

A number of Donegal farmers have joined an Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association protest in Castlebar this afternoon, highlighting delays in processing GLAS payments.

The payments had been promised before Christmas, but the Department of Agriculture says there are delays in some cases because of problems with documentation. Those delays, the minister says, are being worsened by problems the IT system at their Wexford headquarters.

However, speaking from the protest in Castlebar, Donegal farmer Seanie Boyle said farmers are sceptical about that excuse………….