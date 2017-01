The L.Y.I.T. bowed out of the college’s football league Cup at the quarter final stage today, they were defeated by N.U.I. Galway 3-2 was the final score.

Gary Killeen ,Evan Boyce and Conor Barry put Galway 3 nil ahead and despite a brave fight back by Shane Byrne’s team with two goal’s from Paul Mcveigh it was defeat for the L.Y.I.T. who bow out of this year’s tournament and Galway who finished the game with ten men continue on to the semi final.