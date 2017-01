There are serious concerns over the future of the ferry service between Greencastle in Donegal and Magilligan in Derry after a call for tenders went unanswered.

No tenders for the service, which has been running since 2002, were received when applications closed on January 25th.

Councillor for the Causeway Coast and Glens Dermot Nicholl says local authorities on both sides of the route need to come together and fund the service again: