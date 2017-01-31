Champions Dundalk snap up Michael Duffy

Michael Duffy has returned to League of Ireland football by signing for Premier Division Champions Dundalk.

Dundalk boss Stephen Kenny was keen to get the player to Oriel Park and Duffy has signed a two year deal.

The 22 year old joined Celtic at the start of 2015 on a four year contract from Derry City but the bulk of his time was spent on loan with Alloa and Dundee.

Duffy will travel to Spain on Wednesday to join up with Dundalk’s pre-season camp.

Another former Derry player could also be set to link up once again with Stephen Kenny.

Paddy Mccourt has been training with the club and played 69 minutes in a friendly this week.

Kenny has yet to decide if he will offer the 33 year old a contract.