Carndonagh Community School girls lost to Sacred Heart School from Westport in this afternoons FAI Schools Seniors National Cup Semi Final.

It was a late goal at Ray McSharry Park in Sligo which gave the Mayo side a 2-1 victory over the Ulster Champions.

It was 1-1 at half time – Tara O’Connor had given Carn the lead on sixteen minutes.

There would however be heart break for the Inishowen girls as Anne Sheridan scored the winner for Westport with just minutes left on the clock.