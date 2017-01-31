logo



Donegal County Council announces 2017 Gaeltacht scholarships

31 Jan 2017
by admin

Donegal County Council has announced that it will be offering up to 34 Gaeltacht Scholarships in 2017.

Scholarships will be offered to local students to attend Donegal-based Irish Colleges for this coming summer.

Donegal County Council, through its Coiste na Gaeilge and in association with the Irish Summer Colleges will be offering the scholarships to students between the ages of 10 and 18 years of age living within County Donegal.

The colleges involved in the the scheme include Coláiste Bhun an Inbhir, Gaoth Dobhair; Chill Chartha; Aoidh Mhic Bhricne, Teileann; Coláiste na Rosann Anagaire; Coláiste Árainn Mhóir, Coláiste Chú Chulainn, Bhríde, Rann na Feirste and Coláiste an Phiarsaigh, Dún Lúiche.

The Council will be responsible for selecting the successful candidates through an open draw.

Those who have received scholarships in the past will be entered onto a Reserve List.

Up to 34 Scholarships will be awarded and for further information visit www.donegalcoco.ie.

