Update – Man killed in Rossaveal tragedy believed to be from Donegal

The Health and Safety Authority will today examine the site of a fatal workplace accident at Rossaveal Harbour in Connemara yesterday afternoon.

Galway Bay FM is reporting this morning that a man in his 40s and thought to be from Donegal, was working on installing pontoons when he suffered a blow to the head from equipment.

He was flown to Galway University Hospital, where he later died.

It’s understood a second man was also injured in the incident, but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.