Transportation procurement framework is anti-rural – Cope

30 Jan 2017
The National Framework for Passenger Ground Transportation Services has been labelled anti-rural and anti-small business by Donegal Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher.

Government agencies and bodies such as gardai or the HSE can no longer hire bus or taxi services locally, but must go through a centralised office in Dublin.

The Leas Cheann Comhairle says the framework completely fails to take into account the scale and complexities of rural areas such as Donegal.

Deputy Gallagher says this is not a cost-saving measure………….

