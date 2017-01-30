logo



HIQA release details of inspections in three centres in Donegal

30 Jan 2017
by admin

 

HIQA, the Health Information and Quality Authority has published 20 reports on residential services for people with disabilities.

Of the 20 reports published, 14 inspections found that the provider was generally ensuring a good level of compliance with the requirements of the regulations.

Three reports relate to HSE centres in Donegal.

In Dungloe services the Inspector found that while residents’ social wellbeing was generally maintained by a good standard of care and support, improvement was required to personal planning for developmental goals and some care assessments.

In the Loughnagin centre in Letterkenny some staff had not received centre specific fire safety training, although this training was scheduled to take place in the centre in the coming weeks in November 2016.

In Dunwiley & Cloghan centres the inspector found that residents’ rights were not consistently promoted at the centre.

The inspector found that complaint records did not show the complainant’s’ satisfaction with the outcome.

The inspector found annual reviews of residents’ personal plans and goals had not occurred.

Residents were not kept safe from all forms of abuse. Incidents between residents were referred to the centre’s designated safeguarding persons, although the inspector found evidence of preliminary screenings not being fully completed in residents’ records.

Since these inspections, HIQA has met with the HSE and has required them to implement an action plan to bring about improvements for residents in these centres. HIQA will continue to monitor centres in the North West closely as part of this process.

More details can be found at the following link: https://www.hiqa.ie/social-care/find-a-centre/inspection-reports

 

More News

Donegal man who lost his life in workplace accident in Galway is named

0
  The man who died in a workplace accident at Ros a Mhil Harbour yesterday has been named as Terry Toland from Donegal. It’s understood that an inspector for the Health [...]
30 Jan 2017

HIQA release details of inspections in three centres in Donegal

0
  HIQA, the Health Information and Quality Authority has published 20 reports on residential services for people with disabilities. Of the 20 reports published, 14 inspections[...]
30 Jan 2017

Seamus Coleman to be awarded freedom of Donegal

0
  Ireland Captain Seamus Coleman is to be awarded the freedom of Donegal. The Killybeg’s native will join the likes of Shay Given and Packie Bonner in receiving the hono[...]
30 Jan 2017

Council must emphasise undocumented on US trip – SF

0
Sinn Fein says the council’s annual St Patrick’s Day trip should have a special emphasis on undocumented Irish given recent orders signed by President Donald Trump. The[...]
30 Jan 2017

35 awaiting beds at LUH, the third highest figure in the state

0
Latest figures show there were 35 patients awaiting admission at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, 12 of them on trolleys in the Emergency Department. That’s the [...]
30 Jan 2017

GAA should sever links with Sky and make all matches free to air – Crossan

0
Donegal County Council is being urged to call on the GAA to pull it’s deal with Sky that allows the British broadcaster exclusive rights to some games. Councillor Nicholas Cr[...]
30 Jan 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 77 00 555
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit