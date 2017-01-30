Gibson set for Sunderland move

Darron Gibson looks set to be the latest Everton player to link up with former manager David Moyes.

The Irish international is on the verge of joining Sunderland on a permanent deal after a four and a half year spell at Goodison Park.

The 29 year old Derry man has yet to play a league game under Ronald Koeman this season.

It’s believed Moyes is eager to sign Gibson as well as Toffees teammate Bryan Oviedo.

If both deals go through, six of Moyes’s former players at Everton will be playing for him at Sunderland.